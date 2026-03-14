Montañosa Film Festival returns to Baguio City for 6th year

On the afternoon of March 14, 2026, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong joined local film directors, artists and performers in launching the MFF at the Sky Terrace of SM City Baguio.

The festival calendar began with community-centered events such as “SineMusiKain” and open-air screenings at Burnham Park and Camp John Hay. The formal opening gala is set on March 24 at the SM Sky Terrace Amphitheatre, followed by the premiere of featured films including Vox Humana, Agapito and Figat at SM Cinema Baguio.

Beyond film screenings, the festival will host professional development activities, including technical workshops by Canon Philippines and film talks organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines at Saint Louis University.

Strategic partnerships with the QCinema International Film Festival and the Film Academy of the Philippines have also expanded the event’s reach this year.

Among the highlights is the Luzon Guild Summit, which will serve as a venue for symposia and legal consultations aimed at strengthening the regional film sector. Festivalgoers can also experience niche programming such as the Peli-Gulat thriller series at the historic Diplomat Hotel and several short film showcases curated from the QCinema collection.

The competitive segment of the festival will culminate on March 27 and 28 with the premieres of narrative, documentary and mobile film entries.

Following the official awards night on March 29, 2026, and a fellowship event, the festival will continue its celebration of cinema with activities open to the public.

The 2026 edition of the Montañosa Film Festival will conclude with a final series of open-air community screenings at the Burnham Park Rose Garden from April 3 to 5, ensuring that the films remain accessible to the local audience.