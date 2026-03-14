Mayon remains under Alert Level 3 as PHIVOLCS records quakes, rockfalls

PHIVOLCS said Mayon’s intensified unrest resulted in 139 volcanic earthquakes and 303 rockfalls, along with four pyroclastic density current signals recorded on March 13.

Sulfur dioxide emissions reached 2,425 tonnes, while the volcanic plume blended with cloudy weather conditions in the area.

The agency also noted inflation of Mayon’s edifice, with glowing lava observed trickling down the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.