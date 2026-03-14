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Mayon remains under Alert Level 3 as PHIVOLCS records quakes, rockfalls

MAYON Volcano in Albay
MAYON Volcano in Albay Photo courtesy of PHIVOLCS
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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS) reported continued episodic minor strombolian activity at Mayon Volcano in Albay.

In its 24-hour bulletin published Saturday morning, the agency said the volcano remained under Alert Level 3, marking its 69th day under the status.

MAYON Volcano in Albay
Mayon seismic activity surges as Alert Level 3 remains

PHIVOLCS said Mayon’s intensified unrest resulted in 139 volcanic earthquakes and 303 rockfalls, along with four pyroclastic density current signals recorded on March 13.

Sulfur dioxide emissions reached 2,425 tonnes, while the volcanic plume blended with cloudy weather conditions in the area.

The agency also noted inflation of Mayon’s edifice, with glowing lava observed trickling down the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.

Mayon Volcano
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS)

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