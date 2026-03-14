LTO summons woman in viral road rage

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order to a woman who went viral on social media for engaging in a physical altercation with a fellow motorist in Pasig City.
In a video shared on Facebook, two women were seen exchanging blows with a motorcycle driver in Sta. Lucia, Pasig City following an apparent vehicular accident.
Comments posted online and CCTV footage from a nearby TODA terminal suggested that a black sedan bumped into the rear of a motorcycle that was attempting to make a left turn.
The LTO ordered the owner of the sedan to appear before the agency’s main office and submit a sworn explanation on why her driver’s license should not be revoked.
The agency also imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the motorist’s driver’s license.
She may face charges for obstruction of traffic and possible revocation of her license for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.
The vehicle has also been placed under alarm while the investigation continues.