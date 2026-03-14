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LTO summons woman in viral road rage

LTO summons woman in viral road rage
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The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order to a woman who went viral on social media for engaging in a physical altercation with a fellow motorist in Pasig City.

In a video shared on Facebook, two women were seen exchanging blows with a motorcycle driver in Sta. Lucia, Pasig City following an apparent vehicular accident.

LTO summons woman in viral road rage
LTO issues SCO vs motorist in Pasig road rage

Comments posted online and CCTV footage from a nearby TODA terminal suggested that a black sedan bumped into the rear of a motorcycle that was attempting to make a left turn.

The LTO ordered the owner of the sedan to appear before the agency’s main office and submit a sworn explanation on why her driver’s license should not be revoked.

The agency also imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the motorist’s driver’s license.

She may face charges for obstruction of traffic and possible revocation of her license for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The vehicle has also been placed under alarm while the investigation continues.

LTO road rage Pasig
viral altercation motorist
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