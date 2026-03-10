Marcoleta criticizes Lacson’s handling of 'maleta' claims

“Sila po ay nagpahayag ng kanilang mga nalalaman tungkol dito sa malupit na pandarambong sa kaban ng bayan,” Marcoleta said, referring to the 18 alleged former Marines who claimed they delivered suitcases of cash to government officials.

He added that one of the supposed witnesses claimed he accompanied former congressman Zaldy Co in delivering “limang malalaking maleta” of cash to the President’s residence in Ilocos Norte.

Marcoleta also criticized Lacson’s response to the allegations, saying the committee appeared to question the credibility of the witnesses before formally hearing their testimonies.

“Pero ano po ang ginawa ng chairman ng BRC? Sa halip na iharap sa taong bayan at diretsahang tanungin sa kanilang mga pahayag, kaagad na pinag-alinlanganan ang kanilang kredibilidad,” Marcoleta said.

He further argued that the Senate should thoroughly examine the claims rather than dismiss them outright.

“Bago pa man masuri ang kanilang mga salaysay sa harap ng Senado, tila ay nabuo na ang konklusyon sa mismong chairman na dapat sana ay magsiyasat nito,” he added.

Marcoleta also suggested that a pattern was emerging in how witnesses were treated in the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“We are now seeing a clear pattern… that whenever a witness points to former Speaker Martin Romualdez as being linked to the controversy, the credibility of that witness is quickly placed in question,” he said.

The privilege speech came amid ongoing controversy over allegations of a supposed P805-billion cash delivery scheme tied to flood control projects, which some lawmakers are urging the Senate to investigate further.