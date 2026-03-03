Disney Adventure arrives in Singapore, Disney Cruise Line’s first ship to homeport in Asia

SINGAPORE (3 March 2026) – Disney Cruise Line today celebrated a landmark occasion as the Disney Adventure made its much-anticipated arrival at its new home port of Singapore.

Excitement and pride filled the electric atmosphere as the ship approached the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore with a stunning water salute this evening.

The skies lit up with a dazzling array of fireworks to welcome the Disney Adventure, marking the start of an extraordinary new chapter in cruise vacation experiences for guests in the region.

The Disney Adventure will set sail on her maiden voyage from Singapore on 10 March 2026, embarking on three- and four-night sailings at sea designed for families and guests of all ages.

Drawing on over 100 years of storytelling from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, guests onboard the ship can look forward to world-class entertainment, immersive dining experiences, and artful accommodations. The Disney Adventure will continue Disney Cruise Line's tradition and reputation of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, bringing this immersive Disney storytelling to more people globally than ever before.

“The arrival of the Disney Adventure in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our global expansion, introducing Disney cruising to Asia for the very first time,” said Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences. “Honoring Disney Cruise Line’s legacy of unforgettable journeys, our newest ship brings together our signature storytelling and creativity in an exciting new destination.”

The launch of the Disney Adventure is part of an unprecedented period of growth for Disney Experiences, which currently has more expansion projects underway than ever before. For Disney Cruise Line, that growth includes moving toward a 13-ship fleet by 2031, following other ship debuts over the last two years, including the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny.

Five-year commitment

Singapore's position as Asia Pacific's leading cruise hub is anchored by comprehensive airlinks with direct flights from over 160 cities, and world-class cruise infrastructure, including the recently expanded Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

In 2025, Singapore’s cruise industry grew to achieve over two million passenger throughput from 375 ship calls. The Disney Adventure's five-year homeporting commitment marks a major milestone to catalyze fly-cruise demand and capture a significant share of the region's rapidly expanding cruise audience.

The ship is expected to generate substantial economic impact across the tourism and maritime sectors while reinforcing Singapore’s role as a leading cruise hub in the Asia Pacific.

Melissa Ow, chief executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said, “Disney Cruise Line's decision to homeport their newest ship in Singapore is a testament to our appeal as a premier cruise destination. Singapore’s repertoire of compelling onshore tourism experiences is a fitting complement to the Disney Adventure’s unique entertainment-led vacation at sea. The Disney Adventure’s arrival brings us a step closer towards realising our Tourism 2040 vision to drive quality tourism growth. Together with Disney Cruise Line, we're excited to bring magical experiences to travelers from around the world.”

What to expect

The Disney Adventure will offer seven different themed areas for guests to enjoy and explore onboard, with itineraries designed to entertain guests for multiple days at sea. It will also debut a series of firsts and exclusives to the region – from regionally authentic cuisines to unique retail experiences and original entertainment offerings.

Besides the fleet’s signature international food spread, guests can look forward to enjoying a wide array of dining options onboard, from regional Asian food favorites to innovative drinks, including bubble tea. Complementing the spectacular food and beverage offerings will be nearly 17,000 square feet of retail space where guests can look forward to exclusive collections and shop to their hearts’ content. Several retail experiences on the Disney Adventure are new to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including the World of Disney store, National Geographic Store, and the Duffy and Friends Shop.

Entertainment highlights onboard include the all-new musical spectacular, “Remember,” developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure; as well as shows like “Duffy and the Friend Ship”, which will feature original tunes and songs; as well as thrilling Marvel-themed attractions like the Iron cycle Test Run — the longest rollercoaster at sea.

For more information on new sailing dates and to book, guests can visit http://www.disneycruise.com/adventure or contact their preferred travel agents.