ICI winding down operations until 31 March

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has turned over all documents and evidence related to its probe into the alleged flood control anomalies to the Office of the Ombudsman, as it recommended winding down its operations.
ICI Chairman Andres Reyes Jr. said the commission had submitted all records, evidence, and findings gathered during its investigation, including those contained in the 125-Day Report earlier submitted to the Office of the President on 6 February 2026.
Reyes said the commission also developed an investigative framework that can now be used by prosecutorial agencies in reviewing suspected anomalous infrastructure projects.
The ICI likewise submitted nine referrals involving 65 individuals to the Ombudsman and convened 20 government agencies under a Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery.
“With these frameworks and systems now in place, I believe that the Commission has fulfilled its mandate under Executive Order No. 94, and that the work initiated by the ICI is now properly situated to be carried forward by the agencies established by law,” Reyes said.
Reyes recommended that the commission begin winding down operations but remain active until 31 March 2026 to complete administrative processes related to its closure.
He also urged the Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery to continue efforts to recover government assets linked to the alleged irregularities.
Reyes called on Congress to act on pending measures seeking to establish the Independent Peoples’ Commission and the Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption.
“As the investigation continues through the coordinated efforts of our government agencies, vigilance and being steadfast should remain in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice,” Reyes said.
He added that public officials must remember that crime should not go unpunished.
“Crime does not, and should never, pay, no one is, and should ever be, above the law,” he said.