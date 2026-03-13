ICI winding down operations until 31 March

Reyes recommended that the commission begin winding down operations but remain active until 31 March 2026 to complete administrative processes related to its closure.

He also urged the Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery to continue efforts to recover government assets linked to the alleged irregularities.

Reyes called on Congress to act on pending measures seeking to establish the Independent Peoples’ Commission and the Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption.

“As the investigation continues through the coordinated efforts of our government agencies, vigilance and being steadfast should remain in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice,” Reyes said.

He added that public officials must remember that crime should not go unpunished.

“Crime does not, and should never, pay, no one is, and should ever be, above the law,” he said.