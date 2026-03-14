High-profile fugitive nabbed in Parañaque

A high-profile fugitive was apprehended during a targeted operation in Parañaque City on Friday night, 13 March.
The suspect, widely known by the alias Jhorsy, 18, was arrested at approximately 10:18 p.m. at Tramo Uno, Barangay San Dionisio. He is currently listed as the top four station-level most wanted person for the month of March 2026.
The arrest was executed by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Leilani Marie Dacanay-Grimares of Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 294 for homicide, with recommended bail of P120,000.
The suspect is currently held at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility pending the return of the warrant to the court of origin.