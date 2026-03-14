Hang ‘em high and dry

“It is lamentable that this water giant can’t even be bothered to inform its paying customers in a timely, efficient, or effective manner,” the mayor blasted.

Residents are left frustrated, watching their productivity evaporate while the company shrugs. Not satisfied with just a tongue-lashing, the mayor is now demanding real rebates for everyone who has been shortchanged on the service.

And the ordeal doesn’t end there: even City Hall is kept in the dark.

“We have to chase them for updates instead of them proactively coordinating with us,” the mayor fumed, calling out the total lack of respect for local government.

All this chaos is unfolding while the concessionaire quietly runs two full water treatment plants right along Laguna de Bay.

Their much-hyped “emergency” tankers? Barely a trickle that nobody feels. This is round two after last month’s town hall, where the company lamely blamed “operational challenges.”

Will water finally be delivered or just more excuses? The parched public is waiting and fuming.