By asking Means — a US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II athlete who wants to honor her mother’s heritage by representing the Philippines in the 3x3 event of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles — if she had a Filipino boyfriend, Estrada didn’t just cross a line, he committed a totally uncalled for flagrant foul.

Look, Means is a powerhouse forward for Westminster University, an NCAA Division II school, who has played professionally in Ecuador. By agreeing to become a naturalized player, she is dedicating her prime years to represent the Philippines in major international events, including the Olympics.

Yet, her pursuit of Filipino citizenship was met with Estrada’s sexist remark that belittles women’s achievements and reduces their identity to their relationship status.

But what made Estrada’s behavior truly uncalled for and beyond embarrassing is his background.

Estrada is not just a lawmaker. He has a deep connection to sports having served as president of the defunct Basketball Association of the Philippines — the precursor of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. At present, he is the team owner and head coach of the San Juan Knights in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

In short, if there’s anyone who should understand what Means is going through — the sacrifices and hard work she has exerted to excel in her craft so she can represent the country of her mother — it’s a basketball executive like Estrada. To meet that humble ambition with a naughty grin and a very personal question is a betrayal of the values he claims to champion.

Estrada later dismissed his remark as “friendly banter,” a defense that is as hollow as the original comment. “Banter” requires equal footing and mutual consent; but when a powerful lawmaker like Estrada directs such a question at a young woman whose citizenship — and career — hangs on his approval, it isn’t banter anymore. It is intimidation. It is the brazen use of power to embarrass and objectify the candidate.

The implications of this incident go beyond that single uncomfortable afternoon. By sexualizing a naturalization candidate like Means, Estrada could easily discourage other talented athletes of Filipino descent from coming home to represent the country. Why should they subject themselves to crass lawmakers who view them as eye candy rather than national treasures?

When asked the question, Means handled the situation with grace, meekly responding with a polite “not yet, po.” But in reality, she was under no obligation to answer Estrada. After all, she was there to talk about what she can do on the hardcourt, her versatility, ability to score, pull down rebounds, and overall commitment to the Gilas program. She was there to prove she is a legitimate athlete who would be proud to represent the country — not to talk about her dating history and relationship status.

It is time our leaders realize that the “old boys’ club” mentality has become a national embarrassment. Calling out this behavior is not about being “too sensitive,” it is about demanding that a lawmaker treat our athletes — and all people — with dignity, respect and decency.

What Estrada said in that deliberation was not just a slip of the tongue or friendly banter; it revealed a mindset that views women as second-class citizens.

Means walked into the august halls of the Senate because she wants to play for the country and help us qualify for the Olympics. Yet what she got was a flagrant foul — major disrespect from someone who uses his power to pamper his ego.