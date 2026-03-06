Estrada faces backlash after ‘inappropriate’ question to Gilas women prospect

"You have [a] Filipino boyfriend?" Estrada asked the athlete.

"Not yet po," Means replied.

"Maybe Senator [Francis] Pangilinan might want to apply," he quipped and jokingly expressed an apology to Sharon Cuneta, who is the wife of Pangilinan.

Means was joined by former two-time UAAP MVP Malick Diouf from the University of the Philippines, in the process of Senate inquiries for their naturalization.

Diouf was also asked the same question by Estrada, if he has a Filipina girlfriend, to which the cager said yes.

“Maging kagalang kagalang nalang di pa magawa, (The least you could do is show some respect),” A netizen aired out on X.

“Hindi na kayo nahihiya, wala na ba talaga ang pagiging statesman sa mga Senador, kailangan ba yang nga comment/banter sa trabaho nyo na ganyan kababaw??!!! (Don't you feel any sense of shame? Has statesmanship completely vanished from the Senate? Must your professional conduct be reduced to such shallow comments and banter?)” Another commented.