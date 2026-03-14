Ex-NBI director defends separate interviews in cash-suitcase probe

He emphasized that separate interviews are standard practice to test witness credibility.

“Standard operating procedure na isang testigo, isang salaysay at kukunan magkahiwalay para matesting ang credibility ng testimony niya. Pagdating sa korte, iko-cross-examine siya ng mga abogado at tatanungin ng clarificatory questions ng judge. Mapupulaan ang NBI kung hindi maayos ang testimony niya,” he added.

Diaz also questioned Topacio’s motives, suggesting that his objections may indicate the witnesses knew little — or that some details could implicate high-profile figures.

“Para sa kaalaman ni Atty. Topacio, mga abogado rin ang karamihan sa mga imbestigador ng NBI, mga CPA lawyers pa nga eh. Maliban diyan, nag-aral ’yan ng crime investigation at alam nila kung paano mag-interview o kumuha ng salaysay. May mga advanced studies pa ang mga imbestigador sa international investigative agencies tulad ng FBI, Scotland Yard, Australian Federal Police at iba pa. Huwag niyang turuang gumawa ng trabaho nila itong mga NBI agents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Diaz lauded the NBI team, noting that many agents are lawyers, certified public accountants, and trained by international investigative bodies such as the FBI, Scotland Yard and the Australian Federal Police.

Recalling his past experience with Topacio, Diaz said the lawyer had been competent during several high-profile cases when he was still with the NBI, but that his mindset had changed since becoming a Duterte supporter.

He added that if he were still with the NBI and Topacio had tried to prevent him from interviewing witnesses, he would have arrested the lawyer for obstruction of justice and referred him for inquest to the prosecutor.

“By the way, si Atty. Topacio ay nakasama ko sa ilang celebrated cases noong nasa NBI pa ako. Maayos pa ito noong panahong iyon. Simula nang maging DDS, nag-iba na ang takbo ng utak nito. Kung nasa NBI pa ako at pinagbawalan niya akong interviewhin ang mga testigo, aarestuhin ko si Atty. Topacio for obstruction of justice at i-inquest ko siya sa prosecutor,” Diaz said.

Diaz concluded that Topacio’s objections raise more questions than answers about his clients’ statements, while affirming that NBI investigators are fully equipped and trained to handle the case professionally.