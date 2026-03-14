Driver arrested after high-speed chase in La Union

According to initial police reports, SN2 Harvin Gatin Bausing, 30, single, a member of the Philippine Coast Guard and a resident of Barangay Poro, City of San Fernando, La Union, was driving a Toyota Vios sedan bearing plate number DAL1450 and was traveling southbound along the highway.

Trailing behind the vehicle was a white Subaru Forester bearing plate number ABE 7665, driven by Ray Joseph De Castro, 46, a resident of Barangay Ligas 1, Bacoor, Cavite.

Upon reaching the area of the incident in Barangay Quinavite, the Subaru reportedly struck the rear portion of the Toyota Vios. Police personnel from Bauang Municipal Police Station immediately responded and began escorting both vehicles to the Bauang Police Station for proper documentation of the incident.

However, while being escorted, the driver of the Subaru suddenly sped off toward the south, prompting police officers to initiate a hot pursuit operation.

The chase continued toward the municipality of Agoo, where authorities attempted to flag down the suspect’s vehicle in Barangay San Marcos. Police said the driver remained uncooperative and continued to pose a risk to other motorists along the highway.

During the pursuit, PSSg Jomar Morales, a member of the Philippine National Police assigned to the Bauang Police Station, fired at the front wheels of the suspect’s vehicle in order to immobilize it, prevent further escape, and avoid further harm to bystanders in the area.

The Subaru eventually lost control and sideswiped two other vehicles traversing the national highway southbound — an Isuzu MU-X driven by Shekinah Fearl Dela Cruz, 24, a resident of San Carlos City, Pangasinan, and a Honda TMX 155 motorcycle driven by Elmer Peja, 42, a resident of Barangay San Jose Sur, Agoo, La Union.

While PNP personnel were approaching the vehicle, the driver of the Subaru Forester was trying to speed off the area.

PSSg Jomar Morales fired at the front wheel of the vehicle to bring it to a complete stop and allow PNP personnel to arrest the driver.

Authorities reported that no injuries were recorded among the motorists involved, although the vehicles sustained damages, with the total cost of repairs still being determined.

The suspect was apprehended within the jurisdiction of Agoo, La Union, and later brought to the La Union Medical Center in Barangay Nazareno, Agoo, for medical examination.

In an interview, Police Colonel Redentor C. Ulsano, Provincial Director of the La Union Police Provincial Office, said the successful interception of the suspect highlights the preparedness and coordination of police personnel in the province.

Ulsano noted that the swift response and proper handling of the situation reflect the effectiveness of frequent trainings and simulation exercises conducted by the La Union Police Provincial Office in coordination with the Police Regional Office 1.

Further investigation is currently ongoing regarding the incident and the possible charges that may be filed against the suspect.