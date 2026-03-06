Hot pursuit ends with arrests, seizure

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — The Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) has arrested two individuals for Direct Assault and other violations during a checkpoint and hot pursuit operation in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

PNP-HPG Director P/Brig. Gen. Hansel M. Marantan said personnel of the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Highway Patrol Team (PHPT), in coordination with Bayombong Police Station and the Nueva Vizcaya Police Provincial Office, were conducting a lawful Anti-Criminality Checkpoint along Maharlika Highway, Barangay Busilac, when a white Toyota Vios (Plate No. UVC 434) was flagged down for inspection.

The driver initially complied but allegedly accelerated and fled, injuring one police officer in the process. A flash alarm was issued, and a hot pursuit operation ensued. The vehicle was eventually cornered at Barnacha’s Compound, Purok 3, Barangay Sta. Rosa.

Authorities confiscated 450 rims of Chairman cigarettes valued at approximately ₱132,000, the Toyota Vios vehicle, and two pieces of .45 caliber ammunition.

The suspects, a 34-year-old self-employed man and a 46-year-old driver, both married and residents of Isabela, were informed of the charges and apprised of their constitutional rights. Charges are being prepared under Article 148 (Direct Assault) and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, Section 263 of RA 8424 (Unlawful Possession or Removal of Articles Subject to Excise Tax), as well as RA 10643 and RA 10591 (firearms-related violations).

The search and inventory of confiscated items were conducted at the place of apprehension in the presence of the suspects, a barangay official, and a Department of Justice representative. The suspects and confiscated items are now in custody for documentation and filing of charges.

Marantan lauded the operating units for their swift response and emphasized, “This incident underscores the risks faced by our personnel during checkpoint operations. We will not tolerate assaults against law enforcement officers and will strictly enforce laws against illegal transport of untaxed goods and firearms-related violations.”

He also reminded motorists to cooperate during lawful checkpoints and comply with tax and firearm regulations, reaffirming that the HPG remains steadfast as the Guardians of the Highway.