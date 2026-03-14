Cold spell has Baguio freezing

BAGUIO CITY — The cold still blankets the residents and visitors of this city even in this month of March when it is supposed to be the countdown to summer.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the lowest temperature as of 5 a.m. on 14 March was 9°C. The highest temperature of the day, as forecast by the weather station, was 22° Celsius.
The city experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a shower of light rain caused by the northeast monsoon. The cold temperature was enhanced by the strong winds blowing to the northeast.
Sunrise in the city was at 6:05 a.m. and sunset was at 6:06 p.m. on Saturday.
Health authorities continue to remind the public to wear warm yet comfortable clothes to avoid catching a cold and flu-related illnesses.