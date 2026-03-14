China backs WPS claim with 1990 radio missive

“Jay Tarriela is prone to twisting others’ positions, stubbornly extreme in his views and utterly unconstructive. Don’t be fooled,” Guo said in a statement on Saturday.

Wei said the PCG official continued to hold what the embassy described as incorrect views. To counter Tarriela’s claim that Scarborough Shoal is Philippine territory, the embassy cited historical documents.

“On 5 February 1990, Philippine Ambassador to Germany Bienvenido A. Tan Jr. wrote to German HAM radio operator Dieter Löffler: ‘According to the Philippine National Mapping and Resource Information Authority, the Scarborough Reef or Huangyan Dao does not fall within the territorial sovereignty of the Philippines,’” Wei said while presenting a copy of the letter.

The embassy also reiterated China’s position on the South China Sea arbitration ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It said China neither accepted nor recognized the ruling, arguing that the Philippines unilaterally initiated the arbitration without Beijing’s consent.

No effect

“The award does not affect China’s territorial sovereignty or maritime rights. Attempts to glorify it cannot resolve disputes or legitimize the Philippines’ claims,” Wei said.

Wei also accused Tarriela of abusing transparency initiatives by encouraging Philippine vessels to enter what he described as sensitive waters.

He said such actions provoke incidents and create staged confrontations that attract public attention.

The embassy said these actions increase tensions and undermine diplomatic efforts between the Philippines and China.

Wei added that China acknowledged the Philippines’ commitment to keeping the South China Sea peaceful, stable and cooperative, consistent with recent statements by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy also criticized what it described as Tarriela’s attempt to influence Philippine foreign policy and escalate tensions in the disputed waters.