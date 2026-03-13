Chinese Embassy deputy spox calls Tarriela's remarks on WPS ‘misleading,'

The Chinese Embassy has criticized Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Jay Tarriela for spreading false statements once again regarding the West Philippine Sea.
On a statement on X, Deputy Spokesperson Guo Wei called Tarriela’s statements “irresponsible and misleading,” urging him to study the historical context of how China and the Philippines have acknowledged and managed their maritime disputes.
“This is not the first time Tarriela has made false statements,” Wei said, noting that the Philippine side has publicly recognized on multiple occasions the need to properly manage disputes in the South China Sea.
He referenced the Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of the Philippines concerning Consultations on the South China Sea and Other Areas of Cooperation.
Wei also reiterated China’s stance on the 2016 Arbitral Award, describing it as “illegal, null and void, and non-binding,” and accused the Philippines of abusing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) by initiating the arbitration.
Highlighting ongoing bilateral efforts, Wei said the Code of Conduct (COC) will serve as a framework for managing differences, building trust, and advancing cooperation. He added that China and the Philippines continue to hold in-depth exchanges on maritime and related issues.
“We hope Jay Tarriela can contribute to peace and stability in the South China Sea, instead of making irresponsible and false statements day after day,” Wei said, warning that such remarks mislead the public and stir confrontation.