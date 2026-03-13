Chinese Embassy deputy spox calls Tarriela's remarks on WPS ‘misleading,'

Wei also reiterated China’s stance on the 2016 Arbitral Award, describing it as “illegal, null and void, and non-binding,” and accused the Philippines of abusing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) by initiating the arbitration.

Highlighting ongoing bilateral efforts, Wei said the Code of Conduct (COC) will serve as a framework for managing differences, building trust, and advancing cooperation. He added that China and the Philippines continue to hold in-depth exchanges on maritime and related issues.

“We hope Jay Tarriela can contribute to peace and stability in the South China Sea, instead of making irresponsible and false statements day after day,” Wei said, warning that such remarks mislead the public and stir confrontation.