Bullpups, Baby Tamaraws wary of semis foes

Back in the Final Four for the 14th consecutive season, De Castro acknowledged that the twice-to-beat advantage is simply a reward and not a guarantee of a return trip to the Finals, especially after losing key pieces in Nigerian center Collins Akowe, Mac Alfanta and Migs Palanca.

For a team he described as “filled with surprises,” the third-year NUNS head coach will lean on the timely support of Chad Cartel, Miekho Natinga and Corian Cabantog to complement its main gunners Mot Matias, Shaun Lucido and Malian center Moussa Diakite.

Nazario, who steered DLSZ back to the Final Four for the first time since Season 79 in 2017, admitted that there can be no excuses as they prepare to take on a red-hot NUNS squad that finished the eliminations on a 10-game winning streak.

In the other Final Four pairing, the Baby Tamaraws enter the postseason brimming with momentum after finally cracking the Blue Eagles’ code last Wednesday to secure the No. 2 seed and the last playoff incentive.

First-year FEU-D head coach Mike Reyes is confident the Baby Tamaraws can replicate their recent breakthrough win against the Bacon Austria-mentored Blue Eagles, setting aside their two elimination round losses now that the stakes are higher.

Without 17-year-old guard Pat Sohm, who will miss the game after committing two technical fouls last Wednesday, Reyes will bank on presumptive Most Valuable Player Cabs Cabonilas, Marc Burgos, and JB Cagurungan to help secure the program’s return to the Finals for the first time since ruling Season 85 (2023).