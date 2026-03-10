BOC rolls out e-CP system

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized that the new e‑CP strengthens inter‑agency coordination while enhancing transparency and ease of doing business.

“The new e‑CP System is a clear demonstration of the Bureau’s commitment to modernization and whole‑of‑government collaboration. By automating validation, eliminating redundant processes, and ensuring real‑time data exchange with the LTO, we are making customs transactions faster, more secure, and more transparent for our stakeholders,” Nepomuceno said.

The system integrates with the BOC’s existing Electronic‑to‑Mobile System to automatically validate payment records and Single Administrative Document details, allowing for quicker processing and transmission of information to the LTO. It also provides stakeholders with real‑time tracking of their e‑CP application status, while strengthening data integrity through enhanced validation and audit mechanisms.

The platform further features a feedback mechanism with the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System, enabling automatic updates on registered license plates and other vehicle registration details. This closed‑loop integration ensures accuracy, traceability, and improved monitoring of motor vehicle importation transactions—addressing longstanding issues associated with manual reconciliation under the previous system.

LTO Assistant Secretary Marcus Lacanilao expressed support for the initiative, underscoring the value of digital integration in improving public service delivery.

“For many years, inter-agency coordination relied on manual process in separate systems, but the growing scale of transaction now requires more integrated approaches," Lacanilao said.

"The new electronic certificate of payment system is a direction; information that previously required several layers of validation can now move across system more efficiently, allowing agencies to rely on a shared verifiable records. We at the LTO look forward to continuing our cooperation with the BOC as we move forward to a more integrated and modern public service,” Lacanilao added. NEIL ALCOBER