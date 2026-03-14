Barge fire hits Tagoloan shipyard

Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke and flames quickly engulf the barge, prompting an immediate response from firefighters.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Tagoloan rushed to the scene and battled the blaze, while responders from the MDRRMO Tagoloan assisted in the emergency operations and helped secure the surrounding area.

Firefighters worked to suppress the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vessels and structures inside the shipyard.

Authorities also implemented safety measures around the facility as the situation was being monitored.

The blaze was eventually contained, though the barge sustained heavy damage.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, and a formal inquiry is underway.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.