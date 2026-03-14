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Barge fire hits Tagoloan shipyard

A BARGE undergoing repairs was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at a shipyard in Sitio Nabulod, Barangay Baluarte, late Friday afternoon. The Tagoloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that the blaze began at approximately 5:30 p.m. while the vessel was docked for maintenance.
A BARGE undergoing repairs was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at a shipyard in Sitio Nabulod, Barangay Baluarte, late Friday afternoon. The Tagoloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that the blaze began at approximately 5:30 p.m. while the vessel was docked for maintenance.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Municipal Information Office - Tagoloan MisOr
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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A barge undergoing repair was gutted by a fire of still undetermined origin at a shipyard in Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental, late Friday afternoon.

According to the Tagoloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a facility in Sitio Nabulod, Barangay Baluarte, where the vessel was docked for repairs.

A BARGE undergoing repairs was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at a shipyard in Sitio Nabulod, Barangay Baluarte, late Friday afternoon. The Tagoloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that the blaze began at approximately 5:30 p.m. while the vessel was docked for maintenance.
Fire destroys barge at MisOr shipyard

Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke and flames quickly engulf the barge, prompting an immediate response from firefighters.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Tagoloan rushed to the scene and battled the blaze, while responders from the MDRRMO Tagoloan assisted in the emergency operations and helped secure the surrounding area.

Firefighters worked to suppress the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vessels and structures inside the shipyard.

Authorities also implemented safety measures around the facility as the situation was being monitored.

The blaze was eventually contained, though the barge sustained heavy damage.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, and a formal inquiry is underway.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

Misamis Oriental
Tagoloan fire
barge blaze

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