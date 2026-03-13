The great bystander

With the unfurling of yet another tension, apart from the Russo-Ukrainian war and the Pakistani-Afghan “open war,” the international community is undoubtedly at a crossroads.

When societies and institutions are gradually becoming more and more anxious, then there is a problem — bigger than we expect it to be — that has to be addressed. Much of it, one can easily argue, is rooted in the credibility of global institutions today.

Despite sounding the clarion call for cessation of hostilities and resumption of dialogue by the United Nations, armed conflicts, such as the three escalating in front of our very eyes, prevail.

The fact that its voice does not do the trick this time, only gets to show how the bastion of peace and stability is badly needing a revamp.

Being convinced that the status quo, which has held the UN together for the past eight decades, is working is now an erroneous argument.

An overhaul toward a more representative and participatory UN may be among the primary pathways the world must venture on to resolve the ills of our time.

In recent years, there have been a number of propositions on how such a rework on the multilateral body can be done, including opening the doors of the UN Security Council to middle and minor powers.

Such a move alone, however, is not viable. Instead, a stronger emphasis on cultural understanding, and how diverse perspectives are celebrated and recognized beyond declarations, must be facilitated.