Six CDO gas stations face show-cause orders

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday issued show-cause orders to six gasoline stations for allegedly violating fuel pricing rules and a city ordinance penalizing price manipulation.
The show-cause orders were issued by the DOE Mindanao–Davao Field Office, which conducted inspections across the city.
The DOE inspection team was led by lawyers Remie Anne Estacio, John Waltz Suan, and Jodelle Osorio.
They were joined by Cagayan de Oro Price Coordinating Council head Jose Edgardo “Egay” Uy, City Councilor George Christopher Goking, chairperson of the Trade and Commerce Committee, and representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).
If found guilty, the gasoline stations may face fines and possible closure for violating City Ordinance No. 11-240, enacted in 2008, which imposes a P5,000 penalty and possible closure for prematurely increasing fuel prices.
Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy has activated the city’s price monitoring task force to track down erring gasoline stations as gasoline and diesel prices reportedly surged from P70 to P90 per liter.
The ordinance requires local gasoline stations to adjust fuel prices in accordance with the Oil Deregulation Law and DOE guidelines.