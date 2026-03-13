Six CDO gas stations face show-cause orders

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday issued show-cause orders to six gasoline stations for allegedly violating fuel pricing rules and a city ordinance penalizing price manipulation.

The show-cause orders were issued by the DOE Mindanao–Davao Field Office, which conducted inspections across the city.

The DOE inspection team was led by lawyers Remie Anne Estacio, John Waltz Suan, and Jodelle Osorio.