Sandiganbayan denies Estrada bid for Ombudsman records in PDAF case

"The accused's assertions are vague, all-encompassing, and do not sufficiently describe the books, papers and documents that he intends to introduce as evidence."

Estrada’s camp maintained that requesting the complete preliminary investigation records was a matter of right under the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure, which allows courts to order their production if they are intended to be introduced as evidence.

They also argued that the request was specific, saying it covered “all the statements other than the affidavits of the complainants and the respondents.”

But the court sided with the prosecution, which described the request as a “general inquisitorial examination.”

The Sandiganbayan also noted that Estrada’s counsel had already extensively cross-examined prosecution witnesses even without the supplemental records.

Ordering the transmission of the documents without a clear and compelling reason, the court said, would be arbitrary.

Estrada was earlier acquitted of plunder in January 2024 in connection with the P10-billion PDAF scam, though his graft cases remain pending before the anti-graft court.