Rector’s Cup returns with 10 alumni teams

More than a friendly round on scenic fairways, the event brings together 10 alumni squads in a spirited battle for pride, bragging rights and the beautifully crafted Orlina Trophy, designed by renowned Thomasian artist Ramon Orlina.

Defending champion Faculty of Engineering returns to headline the field, looking to keep the trophy in its cabinet after last year’s triumph. But the title defense will be anything but easy.

A determined Faculty of Pharmacy, last year’s runner-up, is eager for redemption, while other formidable squads — College of Science, Faculty of Medicine, and Faculty of Arts and Letters — are also expected to parade their big hitters in the prestigious tournament.

The competition reflects the spirit of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines theme, “Strength in Motion, Hope in Action,” highlighting the strong bond between alumni and the university’s athletic programs.

Completing the competitive roster are teams from the College of Accountancy, College of Architecture, Faculty of Civil Law, College of Commerce and UST High School, each ready to showcase their golfing talent while strengthening Thomasian camaraderie.

Guest players will also have their own division, ensuring a day of inclusive sportsmanship and fellowship on the fairways.

Adding another exciting layer to the tournament is the Varsity Division, where members of the UST Golf Team will tee off alongside alumni and guests. The round will also serve as valuable preparation for the squad as it gears up for next season’s UAAP tournament.

Dr. John Ronaldo Suan Jr. of the Faculty of Pharmacy will serve as tournament director.

The event is backed by major sponsors DivinaLaw, Security Bank, Pacific Paint Philippines, Inc., and Piryte Med, Inc., while Jetour, GetGo, and 3Strokes are sponsoring the coveted hole-in-one prizes.

Beyond the trophies and friendly rivalry, the Rector’s Cup stands as a celebration of Thomasian pride, tradition, and the enduring commitment of alumni to support the next generation of UST student-athletes.