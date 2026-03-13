POWERING THE GOOD LIFE: Meralco’s distinctive and trailblazing leadership in sustainability

The Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) continues to embed, elevate and evolve sustainability at the heart of its operations. Guided by its overarching sustainability agenda “Powering the Good Life” — deeply rooted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and marked by a distinctive focus on four pillars: Power, Planet, People and Prosperity — Meralco has earned both global and local acclaim for transformative programs that deliver meaningful impact to customers, communities and the country.
Historic win at the International Business Awards
At the 2025 International Business Awards (IBA), dubbed the “Olympics of the workplace,” Meralco achieved an all-time best 15 Stevie Awards, emerging as one of the most decorated companies among 3,800 nominations from over 70 countries.
Meralco earned five Gold Stevie Awards for leadership in the areas of sustainability, innovation and stakeholder engagement:
Sustainability Leadership Award in Asia, Australia and New Zealand
Powering the Good Life, Meralco’s sustainability agenda, was recognized for framing energy as a force for inclusive progress — mobilizing communities, shaping national development, and embedding purpose into everyday operations.
Sustainability Initiative of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand
Greening the Network was honored for strengthening Meralco’s grid to meet the challenges of a changing climate — embedding sustainability into infrastructure to ensure reliability, responsiveness, and long-term resilience.
Corporate & Community — B2B Event
Meralco Powerhouse, an initiative designed to boost investor confidence in Meralco’s vision for the future, was recognized for its strategic engagement with investors and analysts. The event highlighted the company’s operational resilience, robust growth trajectory, and unwavering commitment to transparent, purpose-driven, and human-centered leadership in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.
Video Category: Sustainability and Environment
A Global Breakthrough: MTerra Solar, the world’s largest integrated solar and battery facility, was recognized for its compelling visual storytelling, highlighting the landmark project’s pivotal role in driving the Philippines’ clean energy transition.
Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand
Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco chief sustainability Officer, was celebrated for his strategic leadership embedding sustainability into the company’s strategy and operations, elevating the agenda as a business imperative, and evolving the practice into a platform for inclusive growth.
“These awards are a tribute to the nearly 20,000 women and men of One Meralco who work passionately not only to keep the lights on for our over eight million customers, but also to power the good life for all. This recognition energizes us to keep pushing forward — as a power company and as a force for inclusive national progress,” Ravelo stated.
Eight Silver Stevie Awards highlighted Meralco’s commitment to inclusive leadership, ESG excellence, and community engagement:
Achievement in Environment, Social and Governance
Powering the Good Life was honored for its holistic integration of ESG principles into Meralco’s business strategy and operations.
Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion
#Mbrace: Meralco’s Diversity and Inclusion Program was recognized for advancing gender balance and fostering inclusive leadership.
Excellence in Circular Economy Practices
Meralco’s Race to Zero Waste Program was awarded for promoting responsible waste management and resource efficiency through circular economy principles.
Organization of the Year — Non-Profit or Government Organizations (Small)
One Meralco Foundation was feted for its role in electrifying underserved communities and driving inclusive development.
Corporate and Community — Corporate Event
The 9th Meralco Luminaries: Brighter New World and Meralco Liwanag Park 2024 were celebrated for honoring service, partnerships, and the power of community.
Sustainability Advocate of the Year
Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco chief sustainability officer, was again recognized for his advocacy and leadership in advancing sustainable development across sectors.
Thought Leader of the Year — Government or Non-Profit
Jeffrey O. Tarayao, president of the One Meralco Foundation, was recognized for connecting grassroots initiatives with national development goals, empowering communities, and expanding Meralco’s social impact.
“We thank our peers from around the world for recognizing the unique value our strategic corporate social responsibility initiatives bring to the communities we serve. We remain deeply committed to enabling empowerment and self-reliance in every community we serve,” Tarayao said.
Meralco capped its awards haul with two Bronze Stevie wins:
Best Annual Report – Publicly-Held Corporations
Pangako: 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report was honored for excellence in corporate reporting and transparency.
Video Category: Sustainability and Environment
BulacanSol: Road to a Coal-Free Future by 2050 was recognized for its compelling visual narrative that highlighted Meralco’s long-term commitment to clean energy.
Radiating Brilliance at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards
Meralco further shone at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, clinching 11 awards for its outstanding initiatives in sustainability, thought leadership, and community and employee engagement, including:
Climate Hero of the Year — Gold Stevie Award
Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco chief sustainability officer, was honored for his leadership in driving the company’s transformation into a sustainable energy leader and accelerating its shift toward clean energy.
Reuse and Recycle — Silver Stevie Award
Meralco’s Race to Zero Waste Program was commended for achieving an industry-leading diversion rate of 95 percent by embedding reuse and recycling practices across company facilities and engaging employees, partners and communities.
Climate Protection and Sustainability Campaign of the Year — Bronze Stevie Award
Powering the Good Life, Meralco’s sustainability agenda, was celebrated for promoting clean energy, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth that delivers meaningful and lasting benefits to the company’s stakeholders.
Innovative Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion — Bronze Stevie Award
#Mbrace Diversity and Inclusion Program was recognized for fostering inclusive workplace practices, empowering women, and promoting equity for LGBTQIA+ individuals and persons with disabilities.
Trailblazing in Sustainability Reporting
Meralco has earned international acclaim for its excellence in integrated and sustainability reporting, further cementing the company’s position as a trailblazer in the region.
Asia Integrated Reporting Awards — Platinum Award
At the 11th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards (AIRA) — Asia’s most prestigious recognition for corporate reporting — Meralco received the Platinum Award for Best Integrated Report — First-Time Category.
The One Meralco 2024 Integrated Report was recognized as the highest-scoring inaugural entry across Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East, affirming Meralco’s leadership in transparency, accountability, and value-driven reporting.
“We recognize that what matters to our stakeholders goes well beyond financial and operational figures. Climate risks, social impact, and robust governance are now key drivers of value and play an increasingly important role in decision-making. By embedding these into our reporting framework ahead of regulatory timelines, we are preparing Meralco not only to meet current reporting requirements, but also to address the opportunities and challenges of the years ahead,” said Ravelo.
Meralco’s first-ever Integrated Report is among the pioneers in the country to adopt both the International Integrated Reporting Framework and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures standard — well ahead of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s mandate. It also marks Meralco’s first double materiality assessment, evaluating both the impact of its operations on people and the planet, and the financial implications of sustainability risks and opportunities.
Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating — Silver Rank
For the sixth consecutive year, Meralco also earned recognition at the 2025 Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASRRAT).
The One Meralco 2024 Integrated Report received a Silver Rank for its strong alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, underscoring the company’s effective sustainability strategy, governance practices, ESG performance, and outlook in relation to its external environment.
ASRRAT highlights companies that disclose energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with the UN SDGs, reinforcing Meralco’s leadership in sustainability reporting across the region.