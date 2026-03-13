POWERING THE GOOD LIFE: Meralco’s distinctive and trailblazing leadership in sustainability

Historic win at the International Business Awards

At the 2025 International Business Awards (IBA), dubbed the “Olympics of the workplace,” Meralco achieved an all-time best 15 Stevie Awards, emerging as one of the most decorated companies among 3,800 nominations from over 70 countries.

Meralco earned five Gold Stevie Awards for leadership in the areas of sustainability, innovation and stakeholder engagement:

Sustainability Leadership Award in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

Powering the Good Life, Meralco’s sustainability agenda, was recognized for framing energy as a force for inclusive progress — mobilizing communities, shaping national development, and embedding purpose into everyday operations.

Sustainability Initiative of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand

Greening the Network was honored for strengthening Meralco’s grid to meet the challenges of a changing climate — embedding sustainability into infrastructure to ensure reliability, responsiveness, and long-term resilience.

Corporate & Community — B2B Event

Meralco Powerhouse, an initiative designed to boost investor confidence in Meralco’s vision for the future, was recognized for its strategic engagement with investors and analysts. The event highlighted the company’s operational resilience, robust growth trajectory, and unwavering commitment to transparent, purpose-driven, and human-centered leadership in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Video Category: Sustainability and Environment

A Global Breakthrough: MTerra Solar, the world’s largest integrated solar and battery facility, was recognized for its compelling visual storytelling, highlighting the landmark project’s pivotal role in driving the Philippines’ clean energy transition.

Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco chief sustainability Officer, was celebrated for his strategic leadership embedding sustainability into the company’s strategy and operations, elevating the agenda as a business imperative, and evolving the practice into a platform for inclusive growth.

“These awards are a tribute to the nearly 20,000 women and men of One Meralco who work passionately not only to keep the lights on for our over eight million customers, but also to power the good life for all. This recognition energizes us to keep pushing forward — as a power company and as a force for inclusive national progress,” Ravelo stated.

Eight Silver Stevie Awards highlighted Meralco’s commitment to inclusive leadership, ESG excellence, and community engagement:

Achievement in Environment, Social and Governance

Powering the Good Life was honored for its holistic integration of ESG principles into Meralco’s business strategy and operations.

Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

#Mbrace: Meralco’s Diversity and Inclusion Program was recognized for advancing gender balance and fostering inclusive leadership.

Excellence in Circular Economy Practices

Meralco’s Race to Zero Waste Program was awarded for promoting responsible waste management and resource efficiency through circular economy principles.

Organization of the Year — Non-Profit or Government Organizations (Small)

One Meralco Foundation was feted for its role in electrifying underserved communities and driving inclusive development.