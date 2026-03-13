PHLPost offers mint stamps at Minted MNL Summer Show

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will offer a selection of mint never-hinged (MNH) collector stamps at the Minted MNL Summer Show 2026, giving stamp enthusiasts an opportunity to acquire pristine philatelic pieces during the two-day collectors’ event.
Mint never-hinged stamps are valued among collectors for their flawless condition. Preserved as originally issued, these stamps remain unused and free from hinge marks or blemishes, making them highly sought-after additions to philatelic collections.
Visitors to the PHLPost booth will be able to browse and purchase a variety of commemorative and thematic Philippine stamps highlighting the country’s culture, history and natural heritage.
The Minted MNL Summer Show 2026 will be held on 14 to 15 March from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at The Westin Manila in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.
PHLPost will also operate a Postal ID application booth during the event for individuals who wish to apply for a Postal ID.
More information about the event is available on the Minted MNL Facebook page and website.