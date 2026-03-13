PHINMA marks major milestones in Bacolod’s emerging North District

As Bacolod expands beyond its traditional center, North District, the city’s fastest emerging growth area, is beginning to take shape. This is where Bacolod’s next phase of development is unfolding. At its heart is Saludad, the master-planned township helping pioneer this growth and becoming the address Bacolod is growing into.

PHINMA Properties recently marked a major milestones for Saludad, its 21-hectare master-planned township rising along Bacolod’s North District. Through a Joint Venture Agreement signing and the groundbreaking of TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod, the company underscored that Saludad is no longer just a vision. It is now in active development, with key township components underway.