PHINMA marks milestones for Saludad township in Bacolod North District

Bacolod City’s expanding North District is gaining momentum as PHINMA Properties marked key milestones for Saludad, its 21-hectare master-planned township rising along the Bacolod–Silay Airport Access Road.
The developer recently held a joint venture agreement signing and groundbreaking ceremony for TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod, signaling the start of vertical construction and the continued development of the township.
“Today marks a meaningful step forward, not only for Saludad, but for Bacolod’s next chapter of growth. We are here for the long term, and we are committed to shaping a township that reflects the city’s urbanizing character, grows with its momentum, and creates lasting value for generations,” said Raphael B. Felix, president and chief executive officer of PHINMA Properties.
Saludad is PHINMA Properties’ first township development and is being co-developed with JEPP Real Estate Co., a Bacolod-based firm. The project is master-planned by Royal Pineda+ Architecture·Design and integrates residential, commercial, hospitality, educational and open spaces within a single urban community.
A highlight of the milestone event was the partnership between PHINMA Hospitality Inc., the operator of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in the Philippines, and JEPP Property Corporation for the development of TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod inside the township. The hotel is expected to strengthen Saludad’s position as a hub for business, leisure and regional activity.
Located in Barangay Bata, Saludad sits within Bacolod’s fast-growing North District, an area benefiting from improved connectivity and infrastructure, particularly along the Bacolod–Silay Airport Access Road.
PHINMA said the project also draws support from the broader PHINMA ecosystem, which spans education, hospitality, construction and property management, helping sustain long-term development within the township.
With major components now underway, the company said Saludad is moving from concept to reality as Bacolod’s growth increasingly shifts toward the North District.