PHINMA marks milestones for Saludad township in Bacolod North District

Bacolod City’s expanding North District is gaining momentum as PHINMA Properties marked key milestones for Saludad, its 21-hectare master-planned township rising along the Bacolod–Silay Airport Access Road.

The developer recently held a joint venture agreement signing and groundbreaking ceremony for TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod, signaling the start of vertical construction and the continued development of the township.

“Today marks a meaningful step forward, not only for Saludad, but for Bacolod’s next chapter of growth. We are here for the long term, and we are committed to shaping a township that reflects the city’s urbanizing character, grows with its momentum, and creates lasting value for generations,” said Raphael B. Felix, president and chief executive officer of PHINMA Properties.