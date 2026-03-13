Over P800,000 shabu siezed in Parañaque buy-bust

More than P800,000 worth of suspected shabu was siezed from three drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City early Friday morning.
Arrested during the operation were alias Angelo, 23, a resident of Habay, Bacoor, Cavite; alias Ronaldo, 22, a resident of Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City; and alias Raymond, 25, also a resident of Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.
The suspects were apprehended after selling suspected illegal drugs to an undercover police operative during a buy-bust operation conducted by a poseur-buyer and other operatives of the station's drug enforcement unit.
Authorities seized several sachets of suspected shabu from the suspects weighing approximately 120 grams with a standard drug price of L816,0000.
Also recovered during the operation were a black sling bag, a mobile phone, and marked buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and boodle money used in the operation.
The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The seized evidence will be submitted for laboratory examination, while the suspects will be presented before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Parañaque City for the filing of appropriate charges.