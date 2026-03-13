Over P800,000 shabu siezed in Parañaque buy-bust

More than P800,000 worth of suspected shabu was siezed from three drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City early Friday morning.

Arrested during the operation were alias Angelo, 23, a resident of Habay, Bacoor, Cavite; alias Ronaldo, 22, a resident of Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City; and alias Raymond, 25, also a resident of Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.