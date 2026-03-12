Solon seeks House inquiry into P1.8-B mobile care deal

According to reports, the complaints alleged possible bid rigging and manipulation of technical specifications during the procurement process, which may have predetermined the outcome of the bidding.

The lawmaker said the allegations raise serious concerns about the integrity of public procurement, particularly for programs aimed at improving healthcare services in underserved communities.

He noted that the MPCF program is designed to bring medical, laboratory, and diagnostic services to areas where hospitals and permanent health facilities remain limited.

Pumaren said mobile health units play a crucial role in delivering government services to far-flung communities.

“Because of the importance of these vehicles in reaching vulnerable communities, the program must be implemented with the highest level of transparency, efficiency, and integrity,” Pumaren said