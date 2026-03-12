Solon seeks House inquiry into P1.8-B mobile care deal

A probe is being pushed by Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren into alleged irregularities in the procurement of Mobile Primary Care Facilities (MPCF) by the Department of Health (DOH).
Pumaren made the call on Thursday following reports that graft complaints had been filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against senior DOH officials over the procurement of around P1.8 billion worth of mobile primary care facilities intended for nationwide deployment.
According to reports, the complaints alleged possible bid rigging and manipulation of technical specifications during the procurement process, which may have predetermined the outcome of the bidding.
The lawmaker said the allegations raise serious concerns about the integrity of public procurement, particularly for programs aimed at improving healthcare services in underserved communities.
He noted that the MPCF program is designed to bring medical, laboratory, and diagnostic services to areas where hospitals and permanent health facilities remain limited.
Pumaren said mobile health units play a crucial role in delivering government services to far-flung communities.
“Because of the importance of these vehicles in reaching vulnerable communities, the program must be implemented with the highest level of transparency, efficiency, and integrity,” Pumaren said
The lawmaker disclosed plans to file a resolution seeking a congressional inquiry in aid of legislation to examine the procurement process and determine whether reforms are needed in existing procurement rules and oversight mechanisms.
He said the draft resolution is currently undergoing internal review following consultations with members of the National Unity Party.
Pumaren also urged the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability to take up the matter and conduct oversight to ensure that public funds intended for healthcare programs are properly utilized.