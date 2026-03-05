ADVENTURE BEGINS: Disney Cruise Line’s first ship in Southeast Asia set to sail

The elegant artistry of the christening ceremony punctuated the introduction of the cruise line’s first ever ship to sail in Southeast Asia, part of a multi-year expansion bringing Disney magic to new regions.

In the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship, guests witnessed the magic of Disney storytelling come to life through regional vocalists and musicians, incredible video effects and star-studded surprises, including special appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse.

A 23-piece orchestra, Hollywood Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Jed Madela, and international recording artist of Eurovision fam Dami Im guided the show through classic Disney, Pixar and Marvel melodies accompanied by stunning visuals that sprung to life on screens that surrounded the stage and seemed to engulf the audience.

Chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, and president of Disney Signature Experiences, Joe Schott, joined the artists on stage to mark the momentous occasion.

“The Walt Disney Company has always been built on the power of storytelling and innovation — and Disney Cruise Line brings those values to life in extraordinary ways. Our cruise ships are ambassadors of our brand that carry joy, wonder and enchantment to destinations around the world,” D’Amaro said. “As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time. It offers fans across this region an opportunity to immerse themselves in unforgettable ways and create memories that are uniquely Disney.”

As the Godparent of the Disney Adventure, Downey Jr. lent his voice to the ceremonial blessing for good fortune for the ship and all its guests.

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created,” he said. “Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?”