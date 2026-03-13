New wellness hub to serve 500,000 Filipino seafarers with public-private support

Continuing ‘Alagang Kabayan’ commitment

BDO Unibank joined the initiative as part of its continuing “Alagang Kabayan” commitment to overseas Filipinos. The facility offers free legal assistance through the Public Attorney’s Office and volunteer lawyers, an Alagang OWWA Yakap Clinic and Gamot Botika para sa mga Marino, rest and recreation spaces, and training rooms for Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS).

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan described the center as a meaningful first step toward expanding similar facilities nationwide.

“Maliit man ito, magandang simula ito upang mas lalo nating maiparamdam ang Alagang OWWA — serbisyong may puso (Although it's small, this is a nice start to make them feel OWWA’s care and heartfelt service),” she said, noting that sustained public support will allow similar centers to be established in other regions.

Financial preparedness remains essential

While the center focuses on physical and legal welfare, financial preparedness remains essential to long-term stability.

Through its Alagang Kabayan program, BDO works closely with OWWA and DMW to deliver financial literacy sessions and PDOS nationwide. These sessions guide seafarers on budgeting, remittance management, scam prevention and reintegration planning.

“We want OFWs to be financially empowered and in control of their future,” Caunan said, underscoring the value of public-private partnerships in extending meaningful services to migrant workers.