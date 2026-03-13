NAST launches Lakbay-Agham science outreach

The National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) conducted Friday its first Lakbay-Agham: Catching Up with the Scientists at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.
The activity aims to engage NAST scientists in showcasing their work, contributions to the public and achievements within their respective institutions.
It also seeks to bring the public closer to the scientific community and increase awareness of the role of science and technology in national development.
The event, which will be held twice a year — once each semester — will allow Filipino scientists and their institutions to present their research while helping the media gain a better understanding of the work and lives of scientists.
The activity also serves as a platform to recognize how institutions have helped shape scientists and support them in reaching their full potential.