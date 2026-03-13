Mayon Volcano shows continued activity, Alert Level 3 maintained

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 253 volcanic quakes and 297 rockfall events at Mayon Volcano on Friday, 13 March, as the famed peak continues to exhibit signs of unrest.
In its 24-hour observation report, the agency noted eight pyroclastic density current signals, signaling ongoing movement of hot volcanic material down its slopes.
Lava effusion and flows persist through the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies, with minor strombolian eruptions and brief lava fountains occasionally visible.
Crater glow remains visible to the naked eye, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 2,466 tonnes per day as of March 12.
The volcanic plume rose roughly 800 meters before drifting southeast and southwest.
PHIVOLCS maintains Alert Level 3, prohibiting entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and warning aircraft to avoid the volcano’s summit.