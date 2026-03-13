Mayon Volcano shows continued activity, Alert Level 3 maintained

Lava effusion and flows persist through the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies, with minor strombolian eruptions and brief lava fountains occasionally visible.

Crater glow remains visible to the naked eye, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 2,466 tonnes per day as of March 12.

The volcanic plume rose roughly 800 meters before drifting southeast and southwest.

PHIVOLCS maintains Alert Level 3, prohibiting entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and warning aircraft to avoid the volcano’s summit.