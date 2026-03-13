John Estrada reflects on Rigor role as Batang Quiapo nears finale

Looking back on the production, Estrada recalled some of the challenging filming locations that left lasting memories for the cast and crew.

“Honestly, ang dami kong hindi makakalimutan,” Estrada shared. “Nasa Navotas kami nun, nasa laylayan talaga. Katabi namin kanal.”

Despite the difficulties, Estrada said the experience strengthened the camaraderie among those working on the show.

“Mga moment na ganun, ang sarap sa pakiramdam. Alam mong mahirap yung ginagawa mo pero nakakataba ng puso kapag na-appreciate ng madlang people,” he said.

Estrada also credited Martin for guiding the production.

“Si Coco, pag nag-iisip siya ng eksena, alam niya kung saan nanggagaling at kung saan patutunguhan,” he said.

As the series approaches its finale, Estrada expressed gratitude to the production team and viewers who supported the show.

“Oh my God, I cannot be more proud. Pambihirang tao kayo. Sobrang gagaling niyo, from our directors hanggang sa buong production team,” he said.

He also thanked Martin for trusting him with the role.

“Co, alam mo kung gaano ka kamahal ni John. From the bottom of my heart gusto kong magpasalamat sa tiwalang binigay mo sa akin,” he said.

Estrada said audience reactions to his character confirmed the impact of his performance.

“Sa tingin ko naman sa mga nababasa ko, nagampanan ko naman. Sabi nga nila, pag marami nang nagagalit sa’yo pag kontrabida ka, ibig sabihin effective ka,” he shared.

“All I can say is I gave it my all. I think I did my best. Yun lang ang importante sa amin bilang artista.”

Estrada ended by thanking viewers as the series reaches its final week.

“Sa mga Kapamilya at mga ka-batang Quiapo, nawa’y napasaya namin kayo. Sana kahit papaano, naibsan namin ang kalungkutan ninyo,” he said.