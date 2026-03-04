ICTSI posts $1 Billion profit in 2025

Global port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), led by Enrique Razon Jr., reported a net income of $1.05 billion in 2025, up 23 percent from 2024, driven by higher cargo volumes and stronger revenues across its international terminals.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $3.23 billion, supported by improved container throughput, better cargo mix, tariff adjustments, and enhanced ancillary services. ICTSI handled 14.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an 11 percent increase from 13.07 million TEUs the previous year, with notable recovery in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

“These results reflect the quality of our diversified global portfolio, resilience of demand across our markets, and the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy,” Razon, ICTSI’s chair and president, said.

Profitability strengthened as EBITDA rose 21 percent to $2.14 billion, lifting margins to 66 percent from 65 percent in 2024. Diluted earnings per share increased 25 percent to $0.51, while recurring net income—excluding one-off gains and terminal adjustments—would have grown 26 percent, underscoring stronger underlying operations.

The company’s board also approved a 26 percent increase in its regular cash dividend, declaring P17.85 per share, payable to shareholders on March 27, 2026, totaling roughly P36.07 billion.

Operating costs rose 11 percent to $807 million due to higher cargo volumes, expanded services, and wage adjustments. Capital expenditures reached $650 million, funding terminal expansions in the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, equipment upgrades, and a new project in Batam, Indonesia.

ICTSI’s results highlight the resilience of its global operations and the continuing demand for containerized trade across its international network.