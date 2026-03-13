Gilgeous-Alexander sizzles, breaks Chamberlain record

“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win and that’s all that was on my mind,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“I would have gave the record for the W any day of the week. I’m glad we won and I got the record.”

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player eclipsed the 63-year-old mark of 126 set by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain when he sank a 20-foot jump shot from the top of the key with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.

That gave the 27-year-old Canadian guard 21 points for the game and lifted the reigning NBA champion Thunder level with Boston at 69-69.

The game was decided by Chet Holmgren’s two free throws with 0.8 of a second remaining after being fouled on a rebound, which gave the Thunder the final margin.

Boston had a final chance but Payton Pritchard missed a shot at the buzzer.

The Thunder improved to an NBA-best 52-15 with their seventh consecutive victory, dropping the Celtics to 43-23.