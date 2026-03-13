SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HOOPS

Gilgeous-Alexander sizzles, breaks Chamberlain record

Gilgeous-Alexander sizzles, breaks Chamberlain record
Photo courtesy of AFP-JIJI
Published on

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke the National Basketball Association (NBA) record for consecutive 20-point games by delivering his 127th in a row on Thursday in Oklahoma City’s 104-102 home win over the Boston Celtics.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on sizzling 13-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-5 from three-point range, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line while adding nine assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander sizzles, breaks Chamberlain record
SGA breaks Wilt’s 20-point streak record

“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win and that’s all that was on my mind,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“I would have gave the record for the W any day of the week. I’m glad we won and I got the record.”

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player eclipsed the 63-year-old mark of 126 set by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain when he sank a 20-foot jump shot from the top of the key with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.

That gave the 27-year-old Canadian guard 21 points for the game and lifted the reigning NBA champion Thunder level with Boston at 69-69.

The game was decided by Chet Holmgren’s two free throws with 0.8 of a second remaining after being fouled on a rebound, which gave the Thunder the final margin.

Boston had a final chance but Payton Pritchard missed a shot at the buzzer.

The Thunder improved to an NBA-best 52-15 with their seventh consecutive victory, dropping the Celtics to 43-23.

Gilgeous-Alexander sizzles, breaks Chamberlain record
Gilgeous-Alexander equals scoring record as Thunder roll Nuggets
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph