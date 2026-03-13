Gilgeous-Alexander sizzles, breaks Chamberlain record

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke the National Basketball Association (NBA) record for consecutive 20-point games by delivering his 127th in a row on Thursday in Oklahoma City’s 104-102 home win over the Boston Celtics.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on sizzling 13-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-5 from three-point range, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line while adding nine assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win and that’s all that was on my mind,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.
“I would have gave the record for the W any day of the week. I’m glad we won and I got the record.”
The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player eclipsed the 63-year-old mark of 126 set by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain when he sank a 20-foot jump shot from the top of the key with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.
That gave the 27-year-old Canadian guard 21 points for the game and lifted the reigning NBA champion Thunder level with Boston at 69-69.
The game was decided by Chet Holmgren’s two free throws with 0.8 of a second remaining after being fouled on a rebound, which gave the Thunder the final margin.
Boston had a final chance but Payton Pritchard missed a shot at the buzzer.
The Thunder improved to an NBA-best 52-15 with their seventh consecutive victory, dropping the Celtics to 43-23.