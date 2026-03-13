SGA breaks Wilt’s 20-point streak record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder set a new NBA milestone after surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games scoring at least 20 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 127th straight 20-point game during the Thunder’s matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday (Friday in the Philippines), breaking Chamberlain’s previous record of 126 consecutive games.

The scoring streak began on 1 November 2024, and has since highlighted the Thunder star’s consistency as one of the league’s most dominant offensive players.

Gilgeous-Alexander, widely regarded as one of the NBA’s top guards, has accumulated an impressive list of accolades in recent seasons. He is an NBA champion, a Finals MVP, a regular season MVP, and was also the NBA scoring champion last season.