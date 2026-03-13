Frasco embraces new role, thanks PBBM

“I am grateful to the President for the trust and confidence in appointing me as Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities. It was a privilege to serve as secretary of Tourism,” said Frasco in a statement, sent exclusively to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

As part of her new job, Frasco will lead efforts to support tourism enterprises and livelihoods and to deepen partnerships with local governments nationwide.

Tourism sector strengthened

“Together with our partners in government, local communities, and the private sector, we worked to strengthen the tourism economy, supporting enterprises, promoting innovation and culture, and helping sustain millions of Filipino jobs while expanding opportunities for communities across the country,” Frasco said of her stint at the Department of Tourism.

As the new resilient community czar, she said she will carry her DoT experience with deep gratitude for the workers, communities, and partners across the tourism sector whose dedication sustains the nation.

“And I look forward to supporting the administration’s efforts to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of communities across the Philippines,” she added.

In the meantime, the DoT will be headed by an officer in charge, namely, Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso.

Key tourism projects initiated by Frasco were aimed at infrastructure, sustainability, and digitalization, including the Tourist Rest Areas across the country; the Tourism Champions League for the promotion of local government tourism projects worth P255 million in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority; and the Philippine Experience Program, a cultural, heritage and arts caravans to promote regional tourism.

Frasco’s other initiatives include the Turismo Asenso Loan Program for MSMEs in the tourism sector and the digitalization of tourist services through the Tourist Assistance Call Center project and other digital tools to improve the tourist experience.

During her term, Frasco also pushed for the development of over 700 kilometers of tourism roads in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways, and diversification initiatives to promote dive, golf, and health/wellness tourism.

Aguda stays put

Meanwhile, the Palace belied claims of an online news site that Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda would be replaced by former presidential spokesperson Edwin Lacierda.

“Not true,” said Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, in a Viber message to the Malacañang Press Corps.