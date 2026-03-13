Former NPA medic embraces new life

The Safe Conduct Pass allows former combatants to pursue livelihood opportunities and live without fear of arrest for offenses connected to their past involvement in the communist movement.

“We are grateful to the government for granting us the Safe Conduct Pass, because now we can earn a living without worrying about being arrested by the police,” Banagbanag said in Filipino, expressing her heartfelt thanks for the chance to start anew.

Banagbanag is currently facing a pending murder case at the Regional Trial Court in Baybay City, but emphasized that the pass represents hope for a future free from the constant threat of arrest and an opportunity to rebuild her life with dignity.

Since the program’s inception, 190 individuals in Eastern Visayas have received Safe Conduct Passes through the combined efforts of the Catbalogan and Tacloban Local Amnesty Boards, underscoring the government’s growing success in reintegration efforts.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, praised the support of local government units for their role in advancing peace and reconciliation. The Division highlighted the Amnesty Program as a key milestone in the region’s efforts to achieve lasting peace, as more former members of the NPA choose to abandon armed struggle in favor of family life and community reintegration.

Former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF have until Friday to file their amnesty applications. If granted by the President, they will have their civil and political rights restored and a clear pathway toward peaceful reintegration into society.

For Banagbanag and many like her, the program is more than a legal safeguard — it is a new beginning.