Phl pushes economic initiatives at ASEAN ministers' retreat

Another major proposal is the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), considered the region’s most comprehensive agreement on the digital economy and e-commerce.

“It aims to create a digital environment that is open, secure, interoperable, competitive, and inclusive,” Gepty said.

The Philippines will also push the ASEAN Semiconductor Roadmap, which seeks to strengthen regional value chains, develop skilled talent, and establish ASEAN as a global hub for semiconductor investments.

Other deliverables include the proposed ASEAN Center of Excellence for Creative Industries (ACE–CI) and the ASEAN Center of Excellence for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, both aimed at supporting innovation and capacity-building among businesses across the region.

Energy cooperation will also be on the agenda through initiatives under the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), which aims to enhance cross-border energy connectivity and improve the region’s energy security.

The retreat will also tackle a proposed Leaders’ Declaration on Strategic Trade Management for Secure Regional Trade, which seeks to strengthen regulations on sensitive goods and technologies that could potentially be used for biological weapons or weapons of mass destruction.

“Strategic Trade Management will ensure that these goods will not fall into the wrong hands,” Gepty said. “A robust Strategic Trade Management increases the trust of foreign investors and companies, secures access to strategic technologies, and protects high-value sectors of the country.”

Gepty noted that the retreat comes at a critical time amid evolving global economic conditions, highlighting ASEAN’s role as a key driver of regional and global economic activity.