Phl pushes economic initiatives at ASEAN ministers' retreat

The Philippines will push a set of key economic initiatives during the upcoming ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Retreat, as it leads the regional bloc in advancing trade cooperation, digital integration, and sustainable growth.
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the country’s Philippine Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) will be presented during the ministers’ retreat scheduled on Friday.
In a press briefing, DTI Undersecretary Allan Gepty said the annual meeting provides the Philippines—serving as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026—an opportunity to help shape regional economic priorities and promote initiatives aligned with national and regional interests.
“On the Retreat proper, the Philippines’ participation both as AEM Chair and AEM Philippine Lead provides a good opportunity to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advancing a more resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centered ASEAN,” Gepty said.
According to Gepty, the PEDs will be the highlight of the discussions, covering sectors such as energy, agriculture, strategic trade management, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and artificial intelligence.
Among the key initiatives is “Greener Future – Implementation of the Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan 2025–2030,” which aims to position ASEAN as a single destination for sustainable investments while accelerating the region’s green transition and inclusive growth.
Another major proposal is the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), considered the region’s most comprehensive agreement on the digital economy and e-commerce.
“It aims to create a digital environment that is open, secure, interoperable, competitive, and inclusive,” Gepty said.
The Philippines will also push the ASEAN Semiconductor Roadmap, which seeks to strengthen regional value chains, develop skilled talent, and establish ASEAN as a global hub for semiconductor investments.
Other deliverables include the proposed ASEAN Center of Excellence for Creative Industries (ACE–CI) and the ASEAN Center of Excellence for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, both aimed at supporting innovation and capacity-building among businesses across the region.
Energy cooperation will also be on the agenda through initiatives under the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), which aims to enhance cross-border energy connectivity and improve the region’s energy security.
The retreat will also tackle a proposed Leaders’ Declaration on Strategic Trade Management for Secure Regional Trade, which seeks to strengthen regulations on sensitive goods and technologies that could potentially be used for biological weapons or weapons of mass destruction.
“Strategic Trade Management will ensure that these goods will not fall into the wrong hands,” Gepty said. “A robust Strategic Trade Management increases the trust of foreign investors and companies, secures access to strategic technologies, and protects high-value sectors of the country.”
Gepty noted that the retreat comes at a critical time amid evolving global economic conditions, highlighting ASEAN’s role as a key driver of regional and global economic activity.