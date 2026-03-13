Celera in Makati makes Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list

Manila’s dining scene just scored a big win.

Celera, the Makati restaurant run by chefs Nicco Santos and Quenee Vilar, has landed on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants extended 51–100 list, debuting at No. 100. Not bad for a restaurant that has barely blown out its first birthday candle.

The recognition adds another trophy to what has already been a sizzling first year for the young fine-dining spot. Just five months earlier, Celera earned a one-star distinction from the Michelin Guide’s first Philippine edition in October 2025 — a major nod that immediately put the restaurant on the radar of serious food lovers.