Celera in Makati makes Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list

Manila’s dining scene just scored a big win.
Celera, the Makati restaurant run by chefs Nicco Santos and Quenee Vilar, has landed on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants extended 51–100 list, debuting at No. 100. Not bad for a restaurant that has barely blown out its first birthday candle.
The recognition adds another trophy to what has already been a sizzling first year for the young fine-dining spot. Just five months earlier, Celera earned a one-star distinction from the Michelin Guide’s first Philippine edition in October 2025 — a major nod that immediately put the restaurant on the radar of serious food lovers.
Celera opened in 2024 and quickly gained a following for its polished, modern take on Asian cuisine. The kitchen plays with flavors and techniques from across the region, creating dishes that are thoughtful, precise, and beautifully plated. With the open kitchen at the center of the dining room, guests can even watch the chefs at work — part dinner, part culinary theater.
The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings are determined by a voting academy made up of chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, and industry insiders from across the region. The extended 51–100 list highlights restaurants that earned strong support but landed just outside the main Top 50.
Celera is not the only Philippine restaurant recognized this year. Toyo Eatery, the celebrated Manila restaurant led by chef Jordy Navarra, continues its run on the prestigious list, landing at No. 71. Known for its modern interpretation of Filipino cuisine, Toyo Eatery has been a consistent presence on the rankings since 2018.
For a restaurant still in its infancy, Celera is clearly cooking with momentum. If its first year is any indication, this Makati kitchen is only getting warmed up