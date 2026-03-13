Cabstars rip Griffins, forge tie at 3rd spot

Through the combined efforts of Winfred Santos and Kian Pablo, VNS threatened to within, 20-21. But the Cabstars showed grace under pressure, scoring four of the last six points to thwart the Griffins and raise their record to 3-3, in a tie with Alpha Insurance.

Jay Rack Dela Noche and Jared Schnake unleashed back-to-back hits to put AEP at 23-20 and even when the Griffins pulled to within one again, the Cabstars duo delivered the clutch hits to secure the victory in just 70 minutes.

Dela Noche sustained his stellar play for the Cabstars, coming away with 18 points on 14-of-29 spikes. He also made four service aces.

Schnake, a late addition to the team, added 14 points on 10 attacks, three blocks, and an ace, while middle blockers Nas Gwaza and Michael Doria contributed with nine and seven points. respectively.

AEP outscored VNS across all scoring departments, posting a 45-37 edge in attacks, dominating the blocks, 7-4, and firing seven aces against VNS none, typifying the Griffins’ struggles in reception.

EJ Casaña orchestrated their offense with 19 excellent sets while Vince Lorenzo stabilized the defense with 15 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs.

On the other hand, Jerzy Santos was the lone double digit scorer with 12 points as the Griffins dropped to 0-7 and on the brink of elimination.

Winfred Santos and Terrence Marticion chipped in eight points apiece for VNS.