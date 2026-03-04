Bong Go aids families displaced by fire in Mandaluyong

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally visited Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, 3 March, to provide assistance to families displaced by a recent fire incident.

During the visit, Go went to the ground zero of the blaze to assess the damage and check on the condition of affected residents. The senator said being on-site allows him to better understand the situation and ensure that the needs of fire victims are addressed.

“Nandito po ako upang makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati.”

Go noted that he has visited the community several times in the past whenever fire incidents occurred in the area.

“Hindi ko na po mabilang sa aking kamay kung ilang beses na ako nakabalik dito sa Addition Hills kapag may nasusunugan. Siguro noong 2018 pa, pumupunta na ako dito sa Addiiton Hills dahil dikit-dikit ang mga bahay. Malapit po sa puso ko ang mga taga-Mandaluyong City,” Go shared.

He encouraged the affected families to remain hopeful despite their loss.

“Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang lagi ko pong sinasabi, ang gamit ay mabibili natin ‘yan, ang pera, kikitain n’yo ‘yan kung magsusumikap lang tayo. Pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay,” said Go.

He added, “Ang importante po ay magtulungan tayo. Kaya po natin ito. Kilala po ang mga Pilipino na nagtutulungan. Kaya andito po ako sa inyo upang makapag iwan ng ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati.”

The senator also reiterated his support for stronger disaster preparedness and response measures. Go is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

He also cited Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which aims to improve the capabilities of fire personnel through better equipment, training and resources.

The relief activity, held at the Addition Hills evacuation center, benefited 107 affected families. The assistance was coordinated with local officials and Barangay Addition Hills Captain Carlito Cernal.

“Sana po, Kapitan magkita naman po tayo dito na susunod na hindi po dahil sa sunog, kundi dahil po sa ibang rason,” Go said, addressing Cernal.

Go’s team distributed food packs, snacks, vitamins, water containers, shirts and electric fans, as well as basketballs and volleyballs for the community. Financial assistance was also provided to the affected residents.

Some beneficiaries additionally received shoes, a bicycle, a mobile phone and a watch.

Go also assured Elisa Lopaz, one of the attendees and a vendor, that she would receive a bicycle to help with her livelihood.

The senator also acknowledged the presence of national government agencies conducting assessments to ensure that the fire victims receive adequate assistance.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also underscored the importance of accessible healthcare services.

“Napakahalaga po sa akin ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Ang Malasakit Center, para po ‘yan sa Pilipino—inyo po ‘yan, karapatan po ‘yan ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops that help indigent patients reduce hospital expenses. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program.

According to the Department of Health, 167 Malasakit Centers are currently operating nationwide and have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos.

In Mandaluyong City, a Malasakit Center is located at the National Center for Mental Health.

“Asahan niyo po, bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyo, mga kababayan ko. Huwag po nating kalimutang magpasalamat sa Panginoon,” Go concluded.