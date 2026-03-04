ASEAN calls for ceasefire amid escalating Middle East conflict

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has backed proposals calling for a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, urging countries involved in the conflict to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

In a statement on Wednesday, ASEAN said it is closely monitoring developments and expressed serious concern over the escalating conflict in the region following attacks initiated by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran on 28 February 2026 and the subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran against several countries in the region.

The retaliatory strikes affected multiple states, including the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic and the United Arab Emirates, further heightening tensions in the Middle East.

ASEAN warned that the developments pose a grave threat to the lives and safety of civilians as well as to regional and global peace and stability.

“We call on all countries to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations (UN Charter). This escalation is particularly regrettable as it occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including mediation initiatives led by the Sultanate of Oman aimed at advancing a negotiated solution,” the regional bloc said in its statement.

ASEAN emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and called on all parties concerned “to exercise utmost self-restraint, avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation, and resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

The bloc also reaffirmed the obligation of all states to settle disputes through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

“We further reiterate the obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement added.

ASEAN also underscored its commitment to provide emergency assistance to ASEAN nationals affected by the conflict, in accordance with the ASEAN Declaration on the Guidelines on Consular Assistance by ASEAN Member States’ Missions in Third Countries to Nationals of Other ASEAN Member State and the Guidelines for the Provision of Emergency Assistance by ASEAN Missions in Third Countries to Nationals of ASEAN Member Countries in Crisis Situations.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on countries involved in the conflict to resolve their differences through a ceasefire.

“Let me do it now, and if it will help, let’s hope that there’s a ceasefire and we, the Philippines asks all parties to show restraint to bring this to a close as quickly as possible,” Marcos said during a Palace briefing on Tuesday.