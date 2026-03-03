Philippines backs Middle East ceasefire call as tensions rise

The Philippines has joined the global call for a ceasefire in the Middle East as tensions escalate following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“We want the fighting to stop…We are only involved tangentially because of our people who are there [in the Middle East],” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during a press conference on Tuesday, 3 March.

He added, “We are asking for the continued assistance for the safety of our people.”

The president’s remarks came after the United States and Israel launched multiple strikes against Iran, an escalation that has heightened security concerns across the region. A Filipina caretaker was reported killed in the violence.

Marcos said repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers in the Middle East is not possible at the moment due to the ongoing hostilities.

During the same press conference, he disclosed that 1,460 OFWs have requested repatriation.

For now, the government is urging Filipinos in affected areas to take precautionary measures.

“Stay indoors, stay away from areas of danger,” Marcos said.

The administration said it continues to coordinate with relevant agencies and host governments to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos in the region as the situation develops.