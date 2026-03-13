Arillo Estate in Nasugbu, Batangas opens its scenic grounds for events and photoshoots

Arillo Estate offers a setting unlike any other. Nestled amid rolling green landscapes and tranquil forested hills, it provides a peaceful environment where nature serves as the perfect backdrop for meaningful gatherings, creative shoots, and intimate celebrations.
Developed by Ayala Land, Arillo is envisioned as a sanctuary for rest, renewal, and reconnection with nature. With its wide open spaces, scenic views, and thoughtfully designed facilities, the estate is now welcoming events and photoshoots for those seeking a venue immersed in natural beauty.
A Venue Framed by Nature
At the heart of the estate is the Arillo Visitor’s Center, a venue designed to host gatherings with a strong connection to its surrounding landscape. The facility features two covered event pavilions, each capable of accommodating up to 100 guests, making it ideal for intimate weddings, corporate retreats, private celebrations, and curated brand events. Large windows and open layouts invite natural light and sweeping views of the estate into the space, while a spacious view deck overlooking the landscape provides guests with a place to relax, mingle, and take in the scenery.
Additional amenities include dressing rooms, preparation areas for catering and production teams, restrooms with shower facilities, and parking for up to 35 vehicles. Beyond the pavilions, the surrounding gardens and open fields provide additional outdoor spaces that may also be considered for events, subject to approval.
A Canvas for Creative Productions
Arillo’s expansive natural surroundings also make it an ideal location for photoshoots and film productions. Its rolling meadows, tree-lined paths, and scenic viewpoints offer a versatile backdrop for editorial shoots, fashion campaigns, engagement sessions, and brand storytelling. Various areas across the estate are accessible, allowing production teams to find the perfect visual setting.
To support creative work, Arillo provides essential production facilities, including changing rooms, preparation areas for equipment and makeup, Wi-Fi access, parking, and golf cart transportation within the estate. For shoots seeking a distinctive visual element, horses from El Kabayo, the estate’s horseback riding partner, can also be arranged, allowing teams to incorporate guided equestrian scenes that add movement and character to the estate’s open fields and forested landscapes.
A Canvas for Creative Productions
Arillo’s expansive natural landscape also makes it an exceptional location for photoshoots and film productions. Rolling meadows, forest-lined paths, and scenic viewpoints provide a versatile setting for editorial shoots, fashion campaigns, engagement sessions, and brand storytelling. Production teams may access various areas across the estate to find the ideal visual composition.
To support creative teams, Arillo provides essential production facilities such as changing rooms, prep areas for equipment and makeup, Wi-Fi access, parking, and golf cart transportation within the estate. For shoots seeking a more distinctive visual element, horses from El Kabayo, the estate’s horseback riding partner, may be arranged, allowing production teams to incorporate guided equestrian scenes that add movement and character to the estate’s open meadows and forested backdrops.
A Setting for Intentional Gatherings
Arillo is designed for gatherings that value space, nature, and intentional experiences. Whether it is a wellness retreat, a creative workshop, a corporate offsite, or a private celebration, the estate offers an atmosphere that encourages guests to slow down and reconnect. Its refreshing highland climate and expansive views further enhance the sense of calm and escape from the city.
Located in Brgy. Kaylaway, Nasugbu, Arillo is also conveniently close to well-known landmarks such as Caleruega Church and Don Bosco Chapel on the Hill, making it an ideal setting for wedding receptions and post-ceremony celebrations set against scenic landscapes and a relaxed highland atmosphere.
Bringing Experiences to Life
With its combination of scenic landscapes, well-planned facilities, and Ayala Land’s commitment to responsible estate development, Arillo offers a setting where moments feel more personal, more meaningful, and deeply connected to nature. For event and photoshoot inquiries, interested parties may contact bookings.arilloestate@ayalaland.com.ph.