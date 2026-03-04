Philippine Army marks 22nd anniversary of Personnel Management Center

The Philippine Army, led by Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete (CGPA), celebrated the 22nd founding anniversary of the Personnel Management Center (PMC) at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, on 3 March 2026.

In his message as Guest of Honor and Speaker, Lt. Gen. Nafarrete highlighted the importance of human resource management in addressing modern defense and security challenges. He urged the PMC to further improve its efficiency to maintain responsiveness to personnel career needs, which will help determine the organization’s future.

The CGPA also conferred awards and recognition to the Army’s “career counsellors,” inspiring other staff members to uphold the values of professionalism and quality service rooted in integrity and public trust.

The celebration of the Personnel Management Center’s founding anniversary underscores the CGPA’s mantra on human capital development, highlighting the strength of the Army’s officers, personnel, and civilian human resources who dedicate their life’s work to the future of the organization.