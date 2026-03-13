Access, not talent, blocking women in tech

Data cited in the commentary shows that women occupy only 14 percent of leadership roles in technology organizations across Asia. Men also outnumber women as project managers by a ratio of three to one, limiting women’s exposure to leadership experience and influence within organizations.

Iyer said these access gaps often appear subtle but have long-term consequences, as women are less likely to participate in high-impact projects or key strategic discussions that shape career progression.

The imbalance also affects the broader tech talent pool in the region. According to the commentary, 77 percent of employers in the Asia-Pacific region report difficulty hiring talent, with the IT sector facing the most severe shortages.

Iyer argued that excluding women from opportunities not only affects gender diversity but also weakens companies’ ability to remain competitive in rapidly evolving fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and enterprise IT.

To address the gap, she said companies should increase women’s participation in critical projects, expand mentorship and sponsorship programs, and improve transparency in promotion and career development processes.

Providing equitable access to leadership pathways, Iyer said, would strengthen talent pipelines while ensuring organizations benefit from more diverse perspectives in technology decision-making.