Women in tech need opportunity, not just mentorship

“While more women are entering the industry, supporting them as they transition from mid-career roles into leadership positions remains an ongoing challenge,” Koh said.

“Through my experience leading regional teams, I’ve seen that mentorship alone does not always translate into advancement. Many talented individuals, particularly women transitioning into leadership roles, remain underrepresented not due to lack of capability, but because opportunities are not actively created for them,” she said.

“Meaningful progress happens when leaders are willing to have open career conversations and place trust in people before they feel fully ready, enabling them to step into bigger roles and grow with guidance along the way,” she added.

“Leaders therefore play an important role in creating environments where people feel encouraged to speak up, develop their strengths, and continue growing, helping organizations build stronger and more resilient teams for the future,” Koh said.