6 CdO gas stations under fire

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Six gasoline stations in Cagayan de Oro were issued show-cause orders on Thursday by the Department of Energy (DoE) Mindanao Davao Field Office for allegedly violating fuel pricing regulations and a local ordinance against premature price hikes.

The DoE team, led by lawyer Remie Anne Estacio, John Waltz Suan and Jodelle Osorio, conducted inspections in coordination with the Cagayan de Oro City Price Coordinating Council (CPCC), headed by Jose Edgardo Egay Uy, and City Councilor George Christopher Goking, chairman of Trade and Commerce under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).