6 CdO gas stations under fire

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Six gasoline stations in Cagayan de Oro were issued show-cause orders on Thursday by the Department of Energy (DoE) Mindanao Davao Field Office for allegedly violating fuel pricing regulations and a local ordinance against premature price hikes.
The DoE team, led by lawyer Remie Anne Estacio, John Waltz Suan and Jodelle Osorio, conducted inspections in coordination with the Cagayan de Oro City Price Coordinating Council (CPCC), headed by Jose Edgardo Egay Uy, and City Councilor George Christopher Goking, chairman of Trade and Commerce under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).
Under City Ordinance 11-240 enacted in 2008, gasoline stations face fines of P5,000 and possible closure if they increase fuel prices prematurely, outside the guidelines of the Oil Deregulation Law and DoE directives. Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy has activated a price monitoring task force to track erring stations as gasoline and diesel prices have surged to P70–P90 per liter.
The coordinated inspection is part of a broader effort to stabilize fuel and commodity prices in the city. During a special meeting at the DTI–Misamis Oriental office, CPCC members reviewed rice and key agricultural commodity prices and discussed joint monitoring of petroleum products to prevent excessive markups.